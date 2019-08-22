On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Isaac answer listener questions from a mom who wants to know why her kids hate granny visits and a teen who wants to turn 17 without her mom around. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, Rebecca chats about the unexpected requirements when moving your kid to college. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Isaac recommends the puzzle video game Baba Is You.

Jamilah recommends some makeup by Fenty Beauty.

Rebecca recommends a rewatch of the Battlestar Galactica series.

