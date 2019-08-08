On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Tom answer listener questions from a mom who doesn’t seem to understand the need for nannies and a mom who wants to have more inclusive birthday parties. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, we talk with guest host Tom Scocca about sharing the news with your kids. We use Tom’s most recent Slate article, “Where Taking the Concerns of Racists Seriously Has Gotten Us,” to kick off the conversation. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Tom recommends the science fiction Tripods Trilogy by John Christopher.

Rebecca recommends the subreddit r/teenagers.

Jamilah recommends reading works by the late Toni Morrison and—unrelated—pushing adult boundaries by getting a tattoo.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.