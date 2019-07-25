On this week’s episode, we welcome new full-time host Jamilah Lemieux! The hosts answer listener questions about exclusive best friends and a kid who uses a racial slur during a fight. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, we talk to Jamilah about her Care and Feeding advice column.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends going on a kid-led road trip in which the kid makes all the navigation and activity choices.

Jamilah recommends saying yes.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.