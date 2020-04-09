A COVID-19 Survivor Warns Other Men

This week on the show, Aymann tries to make sense of polling data that shows men tend to downplay the threat of COVID-19 compared to women. First he talks to David Vega, a medical student who contracted the virus in early March after attending multiple parties and gatherings on a trip to Florida. He urges other men to learn from his mistakes. Then Aymann talks to Michael Smith, an internal medicine doctor and the chief medical editor of WebMD, who says the problem of men not taking health care seriously has deep roots.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.