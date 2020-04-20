Man Up

The Angry Email I Get Over and Over

On the final episode of Man Up, host Aymann Ismail explores the perplexing complaint he kept getting from listeners.

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

Episode Notes

On the final episode of Man Up, Aymann convenes four friends to talk about the hashtag #MenAreTrash and debate if critiques of manhood and masculinity should really be taken as denigrating men. Then, Aymann’s colleagues ask him questions to figure out how much he’s changed since the show began almost a year ago, and Aymann shares the most common complaint he’s heard from listeners.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.