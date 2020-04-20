The Angry Email I Get Over and Over

On the final episode of Man Up, Aymann convenes four friends to talk about the hashtag #MenAreTrash and debate if critiques of manhood and masculinity should really be taken as denigrating men. Then, Aymann’s colleagues ask him questions to figure out how much he’s changed since the show began almost a year ago, and Aymann shares the most common complaint he’s heard from listeners.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.