What It’s Like to Be an American Ninja Warrior With Parkinson’s
Jimmy Choi can’t tie his shoes, but he can run ultra-marathons.
Episode Notes
This week on the show, a man with Parkinson’s disease tries to get back the confidence he had before his diagnosis at age 38. To help him out, Man Up host Aymann Ismail recruits Jimmy Choi, a husband, father, ultra-marathoner, and competitor on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. Choi was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was 27, but now he’s in his 40’s, and he’s managed to thrive in spite of his chronic illness.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.