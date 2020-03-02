The Secret to a Healthy Porn Habit

This week on the show, a young man wonders whether his habitual porn use has negatively affected the way he thinks about sex and relationships. Can porn cause erectile dysfunction? Is it even possible to have a healthy relationship to porn? To answer those questions and more, Man Up host Aymann Ismail turns to Dr. Emily Rothman, a professor and researcher who helped develop a program to teach teenage students about porn. She explains how porn actually affects the way people view sex, and then she offers concrete tips on how to enjoy porn responsibly.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.