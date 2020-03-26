Man Up

Single Guys Are Really Going For It Right Now

The pandemic has actually emboldened men to pursue romance, companionship, and in some cases, sex.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Despite self-quarantine, or maybe because of it, single men are out there more than ever trying to date and, in some cases, just have sex. In this episode, Aymann talks to his coworker Katie, who was hit on by two men on the same day when she was stocking up on groceries. Then Andrew joins the show to talk about men who are still trying to meet up through Grindr in New York right now, and why he hasn’t gotten off the app, either. And finally, Denver journalist Zack talks about his experience going on FaceTime dates and explains why continuing to date is so important for him during these trying times.

How has the coronavirus affected you, or a man in your life? What other stories should we tell about manhood in this crisis? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.