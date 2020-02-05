Why Straight Bros Are Important to Gay Guys

This week on the show, Sam, a gay man in Maine, tries to figure out how to develop closer friendships with straight men. But first, Man Up host Aymann Ismail tries to understand why Sam has his heart set on those friendships in the first place. For additional help, the guys turn to Alex DeLuca, founder of the “Gaybros” subreddit, which was originally a forum for gay men who felt like they didn’t identify with mainstream gay culture. These days, Alex is critical of the mindset that spawned Gaybros, and in this episode, he uses the lessons he learned to help Sam get to the root of his problem.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.