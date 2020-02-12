Man Up

Why So Many Men Scramble on Valentine’s Day

Year after year after year.

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

This week on the show, a Texas man who struggles with romance—and Valentine’s Day in particular—tries to plan the perfect date. But first, Man Up host Aymann Ismail gets the cold hard truth about his past performances from his wife, Mira. Then Aymann talks to psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb about the common mistakes couples make on Valentine’s Day, why, and how to avoid them.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.