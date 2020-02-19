After years of entering Muslim prayer spaces and mosques through separate entrances than his wife, Aymann tries to find an alternative. First, he talks to his wife, Mira, about the difference between men’s spaces and women’s spaces during prayer. Then Imam Khalid Latif joins the show to explain the origin of gender separation in mosques and how the various ways to interpret scripture and cultural teachings can offer a solution.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.