Why Can’t My Wife and I Pray Together?
How to be a Muslim feminist when you confront segregated mosques every week.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
After years of entering Muslim prayer spaces and mosques through separate entrances than his wife, Aymann tries to find an alternative. First, he talks to his wife, Mira, about the difference between men’s spaces and women’s spaces during prayer. Then Imam Khalid Latif joins the show to explain the origin of gender separation in mosques and how the various ways to interpret scripture and cultural teachings can offer a solution.
What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.