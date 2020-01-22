Man Up

Why Men Would Rather Suffer Than Ask for Help

It’s nearly impossible for some men to admit their limitations. So I forced myself to, painfully, on tape.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

This week, Aymann wonders why he has so much trouble asking for help. First, he sits down with his wife, Mira, who paints a more detailed picture of the problem.
Then Aymann turns to Dan Doty, co-founder of the men’s group Evryman, who offers a simple technique for people who have trouble admitting weakness or inexperience. It gets a little uncomfortable before it gets better.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at (805) 626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.