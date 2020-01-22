Why Men Would Rather Suffer Than Ask for Help

This week, Aymann wonders why he has so much trouble asking for help. First, he sits down with his wife, Mira, who paints a more detailed picture of the problem.

Then Aymann turns to Dan Doty, co-founder of the men’s group Evryman, who offers a simple technique for people who have trouble admitting weakness or inexperience. It gets a little uncomfortable before it gets better.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at (805) 626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.