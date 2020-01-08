What You Lose When You Don’t Drink

This week, Aymann learns about the military’s machismo drinking culture through the eyes of Claire, a young Air Force officer who’s trying to earn the trust of her peers while also giving up alcohol. First, Claire talks about why drinking is so pervasive out of uniform and why the social politics of booze are so different for men and women. Then Claire and Aymann hear from Heather King, formerly also of the Air Force, who made it her goal to outdrink all the men. Now she’s sober, and has some bracing perspective on what that means for someone reared in military culture.

