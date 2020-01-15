How to Raise Sons Who Aren’t Terrible

This week Aymann hears from Maria, a mother who’s worried about raising her two young boys in the #MeToo era. She admits that she originally wanted girls and now wants to make sure her boys grow up to be respectful, empathetic men. For help, Aymann and Maria turn to Shehnaz, a mother and restaurateur who raised two sons that she couldn’t be more proud of. Shehnaz explains the importance of communication, trust, and disrupting gender norms.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.