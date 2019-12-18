A Man Learns How to Cry Again

This week, Aymann talks to a college student named Sammy, who recently had an intense experience: He suddenly cried for the first time in a decade. Sammy wants to replicate it, but he can’t figure out how. First, Aymann and Sammy talk about why so many men resist the urge to cry in the first place, and why relearning how to cry is so much harder than expected. Then they talk to Avi Klein, a therapist who specializes in helping men locate feelings they had long buried.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.