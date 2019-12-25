Why a Dad Dancing to Frozen Is Still a Big Deal

Early in 2019, Ørjan Burøe had an Instagram video go viral. It showed him and his young son wearing dresses and dancing to the song “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen. The online response was mostly positive, but a handful of louder voices argued the video was proof that traditional masculinity is under attack. This week on Man Up, Burøe talks to Aymann Ismail about how unexpected it was for the video to blow up and what the reaction says about our ongoing struggle with gender norms. Then, Aymann confronts some of his own hangups.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at (805) 626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.