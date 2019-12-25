Man Up

Why a Dad Dancing to Frozen Is Still a Big Deal

The reaction to a viral video shows how divided we still are about gender norms.

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

Episode Notes

Early in 2019, Ørjan Burøe had an Instagram video go viral. It showed him and his young son wearing dresses and dancing to the song “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen. The online response was mostly positive, but a handful of louder voices argued the video was proof that traditional masculinity is under attack. This week on Man Up, Burøe talks to Aymann Ismail about how unexpected it was for the video to blow up and what the reaction says about our ongoing struggle with gender norms. Then, Aymann confronts some of his own hangups.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at (805) 626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.