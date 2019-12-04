A Father Tries to Talk to His 16-Year-Old Daughter About Sex

This week on Man Up, Aymann brings on Adam, a father who wants to talk to his teenage daughter about sex without coming off as weird, overbearing, or inappropriate. In other words, Adam wants to be the opposite of the rapper T.I., who recently said he takes his teenage daughter to the gynecologist every year to get her hymen checked. Also joining the show is Adam’s daughter, MG, who tries to help him break the ice. Plus, sex educator Desireé Caro explains the typical pitfalls of these conversations.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.