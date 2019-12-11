Why So Many Men Still Dress Like They’re 16

This week on Man Up, a listener named John tries to figure out how to “look better” and dress like an adult, and why he hasn’t been able to do it before now. He and Aymann bond over similar fears, and then they talk to Israel “Izzy” Bermeo, owner of the clothing shop Zero Kids. Izzy helps John and Aymann think differently about how they dress and tells them how to incorporate new styles without forcing it.

What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.