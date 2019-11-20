Can a 30-Year-Old Man Change His Worst Habit?

This week on Man Up, Aymann makes some radical changes to his life in an effort to stop being late for everything, and screwing up his home and work life in the process. Joining him as a guide is Brigid Schulte, director of the Better Life Lab and author of Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time. Brigid explains the history of men and work-life balance and counsels Aymann on how to focus on his main priorities and ditch everything else. But it turns out to be easier said than done.

If you’d like to help Brigid with her research, you can follow this link and fill out one or more surveys to help her team understand the problem of work-life balance.

