Man Up

A Virgin in His Mid-20s Starts to Worry

After searching for answers to his bad romantic luck online, one guy hears someone else: an actual woman.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

Episode Notes

Man Up is back for Season 2, with a slight change of gears: Last season, people told us about a time that changed how they think of themselves and of manhood. This season, we’re going to hear from people in the middle of working through it—and we’re going to try to help them. For the first episode, Aymann talks to a 23-year-old virgin who’s looking for dating tips in all the wrong places. To get him back on the right track, Aymann enlists the help of Andrea Silenzi, former host of the hit dating podcast Why Oh Why.

Are you a work in progress? Do you need help with something related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.