Why Men Say They Want “Nothing” for Christmas
And how to get them to talk.
Listen longer
Episode Notes
This week on the show, Aymann talks to Slate colleague Danielle Hewitt and her sister, who are struggling to think of Christmas gift ideas for their dad this year (and every year). Then Micky Onvural, CEO of the menswear company Bonobos, joins the show to explain why it’s so hard to shop for men—and why some men have such a hard time articulating what they even want.
What makes you a work in progress? Do you want to talk through something you can’t quite crack related to manhood or masculinity? Let us know, and we might help you work through it on the show. Give us a call at 805-626-8707 or email us at manup@slate.com
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.