What Happens After a Public Proposal

Flashy public proposals are all over social media, but people seem divided about whether they’re adorable or cringeworthy. It’s especially controversial when, in heterosexual proposals, the man interrupts his fiancée in an important moment, like when she’s running a marathon. This week on Man Up, Aymann learns about two different public proposals and figures out whether the people involved have any regrets.

First up is Honor Eastly, a musician, podcaster, and writer based in Australia. Her partner proposed to her during a charity event where she was performing as a musician.

Then Aymann talks to newscaster Evie Allen and her husband, Matt, who proposed to Evie during a live newscast—with her at the anchor desk.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.