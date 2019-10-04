About Guys Who Insist on Paying the Bill …

This week, Aymann looks back at some of his dating habits from before he was married, specifically his policy of always paying on the first date. First he talks to Sarah Crow, who wrote a piece for GQ called “Why You Should Always Split the Bill.” She says that despite some men’s good intentions, dating dynamics can put women in an uncomfortable position. Then writer Magdalene Taylor joins the show to explain why some women, including herself, actually still want to be paid for on dates.

