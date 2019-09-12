Man Up

The Real Threat of Video Games

White supremacists see male gamers as recruits. What does that say about “gamer” culture?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Video game scholar Megan Condis joins the show to explain why white supremacists have been targeting gamers. She says there’s a specific subset of men whose fear of newcomers in the gaming space make them attractive recruits for hate groups.

Tell us what you think about this and other topics by leaving a voicemail at 805-626-8707 or emailing manup@slate.com. We may feature you on the show. And please tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.