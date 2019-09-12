Video game scholar Megan Condis joins the show to explain why white supremacists have been targeting gamers. She says there’s a specific subset of men whose fear of newcomers in the gaming space make them attractive recruits for hate groups.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.