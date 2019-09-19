How Not to Be a Reply Guy

This week, Aymann talks to several women (and one man) about the phenomenon of “reply guys,” in which men reply to women on social media to pester them, correct them, or just be noticed. First, three Slate writers compare reply guys to gnats and argue that they’re more annoying than threatening. Then Aymann talks to Scott Barolo and Shrew, the two people behind the Twitter account @9replyguys, which calls out reply-guy behavior and sorts offenders into different categories. Scott even admits that he used to be a reply guy—and explains what men are actually trying to do when they provide unsolicited feedback.

