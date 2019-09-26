What It Takes to Quit Football
Former linebacker Joshua Perry explains why he abruptly retired from the NFL at 24.
Episode Notes
After his sixth documented concussion, NFL linebacker Joshua Perry decided to retire.
He was only 24 but knew his brain couldn’t take any more. This time on Man Up, Perry tells Aymann about the physical and emotional toll of football and the culture that teaches players of all ages to play through the pain.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews