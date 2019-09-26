Man Up

What It Takes to Quit Football

Former linebacker Joshua Perry explains why he abruptly retired from the NFL at 24.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

After his sixth documented concussion, NFL linebacker Joshua Perry decided to retire.
He was only 24 but knew his brain couldn’t take any more. This time on Man Up, Perry tells Aymann about the physical and emotional toll of football and the culture that teaches players of all ages to play through the pain.

Tell us what you think about this and other topics by leaving a voicemail at 805-626-8707 or emailing manup@slate.com. We may feature you on the show. And please tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews