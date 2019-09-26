After his sixth documented concussion, NFL linebacker Joshua Perry decided to retire.

He was only 24 but knew his brain couldn’t take any more. This time on Man Up, Perry tells Aymann about the physical and emotional toll of football and the culture that teaches players of all ages to play through the pain.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews