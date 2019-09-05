How a Drag King Parodies—and Finds Joy in—Masculinity

Pretty Rik E, a D.C.-based drag king, talks to host Aymann Ismail about what it means to treat masculinity as a performance. Rik E is part of a group called Pretty Boi Drag, whose drag shows involve lip-syncing to hypermasculine songs, dancing confidently, and sporting glued-on facial hair. In their performances, drag kings simultaneously celebrate and skewer male swagger. In the case of Rik E, sometimes they even carry their onstage personas into their offstage lives.

