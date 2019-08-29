This week on Man Up, Aymann realizes he’s a little squeamish about the current birth control options for men. First he talks to writer Angela Anagnost-Repke, who’s been trying to convince her husband, Brad, to get a vasectomy. Brad has some reservations.

Then Dr. Paul Turek joins the show to explain what a vasectomy actually entails. He also talks about the measures he takes to calm men down before the procedure.

For a nonsurgical solution, Aymann talks to Rufaro Huggins, a participant in a birth control study conducted by the University of Washington School of Medicine. Huggins says he enjoys the experimental new pill and hopes more men will step up and shoulder more of the burden of birth control.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.