Man Up

Therapy Shouldn’t Be Scary for Men

I should know—I just had my first session live on this podcast.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

On Man Up, host Aymann Ismail invites men and women to tell embarrassing, funny, and sometimes disturbing stories about their lives as they try to figure out what they still have to learn—and unlearn—about being a man. They’ll talk relationships, family, sex, and identity, trying to understand their experiences to help listeners make more sense of their own.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

This week on Man Up, Aymann sits down for his first-ever therapy session with psychotherapist and host of the Hey, Man podcast, Avi Klein. Aymann learns something about how he copes, and about how some therapists might be pushing men away.

Tell us what you think about this and other topics by leaving a voicemail at 805-626-8707 or emailing manup@slate.com. We may feature you on the show. And please tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt and Cameron Drews.