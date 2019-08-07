This week on Man Up, Aymann sits down for his first-ever therapy session with psychotherapist and host of the Hey, Man podcast, Avi Klein. Aymann learns something about how he copes, and about how some therapists might be pushing men away.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt and Cameron Drews.