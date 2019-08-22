Becoming “Man of the House” Too Soon

What exactly was going through Kareem Rahma’s 20-year-old head when he found out his father only had six months to live? As he tells it, nothing. He was entirely fixated on how the family dynamic was about to change. As the eldest sibling, as the oldest boy, he was certain that the responsibilities of his father, financial and otherwise, were his to inherit. This week on Man Up, Aymann talks with Kareem about how he may have put that pressure on himself.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt and Cameron Drews.