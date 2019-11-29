Trust Exercise
Susan Choi discusses her National Book Award–winning novel Trust Exercise, with fellow writer Nicole Chung.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Susan Choi discusses her National Book Award–winning novel Trust Exercise.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Podcast production by Tom Warren.