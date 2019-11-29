Live at Politics and Prose

Trust Exercise

Susan Choi discusses her National Book Award–winning novel Trust Exercise, with fellow writer Nicole Chung.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Readings and discussions featuring today’s best authors, recorded live at Washington’s famous Politics & Prose bookstore and presented by Slate. All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Susan Choi discusses her National Book Award–winning novel Trust Exercise.

Email: books@politics-prose.com

Podcast production by Tom Warren.