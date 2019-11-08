Desk 88
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown traces the history of progressive politics in America through the senators who previously occupied his desk.
Episode Notes
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses his book, Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America, at Politics and Prose.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.