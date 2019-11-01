Live at Politics and Prose

In Hoffa’s Shadow

Unpacking the life, legacy, and mysterious disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

Episode Notes

Jack Goldsmith, discusses his book In Hoffa’s Shadow, at Politics and Prose.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

