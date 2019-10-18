The Water Dancer
Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his powerful debut novel, The Water Dancer, with Ibram X. Kendi.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Ta-Nehisi Coates, in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi, discusses his debut novel, The Water Dancer, at a Politics and Prose event on Sept. 27.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Podcast production by Tom Warren.