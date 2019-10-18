Live at Politics and Prose

The Water Dancer

Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his powerful debut novel, The Water Dancer, with Ibram X. Kendi.

Episode Notes

Ta-Nehisi Coates, in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi, discusses his debut novel, The Water Dancer, at a Politics and Prose event on Sept. 27.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.