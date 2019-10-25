Catch and Kill
Ronan Farrow details his harrowing investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s empire of abuse.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Ronan Farrow, in conversation with Sunny Hostin, discusses his book Catch and Kill at a Politics and Prose event.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.
Email: books@politics-prose.com