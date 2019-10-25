Live at Politics and Prose

Catch and Kill

Ronan Farrow details his harrowing investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s empire of abuse.

About the Show

Readings and discussions featuring today’s best authors, recorded live at Washington’s famous Politics & Prose bookstore and presented by Slate. All episodes

Episode Notes

Ronan Farrow, in conversation with Sunny Hostin, discusses his book Catch and Kill at a Politics and Prose event.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

Email: books@politics-prose.com