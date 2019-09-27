Live at Politics and Prose

The Testaments

Margaret Atwood discusses her return to the world of Gilead with acclaimed feminist author Rebecca Traister.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Readings and discussions featuring today’s best authors, recorded live at Washington’s famous Politics & Prose bookstore and presented by Slate. All episodes

Episode Notes

Margaret Atwood discusses, The Testaments, her eagerly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, at Politics and Prose event on Sept. 21, 2019.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

Email the store at books@politics-prose.com or visit the website.