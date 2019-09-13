Live at Politics and Prose

Indebted

Caitlin Zaloom interviewed families all over the country to learn how student debt is chipping away at the middle class.

Readings and discussions featuring today’s best authors, recorded live at Washington’s famous Politics & Prose bookstore and presented by Slate. All episodes

Episode Notes

Caitlin Zaloom discusses her book, Indebted at Politics and Prose on Sept. 8.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.