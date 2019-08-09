My Sister, the Serial Killer
Nigerian novelist Oyinkan Braithwaite discusses her new novel and the broader world of Nigerian fiction.
Episode Notes
Oyinkan Braithwaite discusses her debut novel, My Sister, the Serial Killer, at Politics and Prose.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.
Website: https://www.politics-prose.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/politicsprose
Instagram: @PoliticsProse
Email: books@politics-prose.com