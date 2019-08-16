Surviving Family
Comic book and TV writer J. Michael Straczynski examines how his abusive upbringing shaped his worldview, and Alexandra Fuller comes to terms with her chaotic, colonizer father.
Episode Notes
J. Michael Straczynski discusses his memoir, Becoming Superman, and Alexandra Fuller discusses her memoir, Travel Light, Move Fast, at Politics and Prose.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.