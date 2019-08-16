Live at Politics and Prose

Surviving Family

Comic book and TV writer J. Michael Straczynski examines how his abusive upbringing shaped his worldview, and Alexandra Fuller comes to terms with her chaotic, colonizer father.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Readings and discussions featuring today’s best authors, recorded live at Washington’s famous Politics & Prose bookstore and presented by Slate. All episodes

Episode Notes

J. Michael Straczynski discusses his memoir, Becoming Superman, and Alexandra Fuller discusses her memoir, Travel Light, Move Fast, at Politics and Prose.

Instagram: @PoliticsProse
Email: books@politics-prose.com

Podcast production by Tom Warren.