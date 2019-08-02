Emily Nussbaum Likes to Watch
TV critic Emily Nussbaum and humorist Alexandra Petri discuss everything from the seminal influence of Buffy to the joys of bingeing Law & Order.
Episode Notes
Television critic Emily Nussbaum discusses her new book, I Like to Watch, with Alexandra Petri of the Washington Post. The two discuss everything from their favorite shows to the seismic changes the medium has undergone over the past few years.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.
