Live at Politics and Prose

Emily Nussbaum Likes to Watch

TV critic Emily Nussbaum and humorist Alexandra Petri discuss everything from the seminal influence of Buffy to the joys of bingeing Law & Order.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Readings and discussions featuring today’s best authors, recorded live at Washington’s famous Politics & Prose bookstore and presented by Slate. All episodes

Episode Notes

Television critic Emily Nussbaum discusses her new book, I Like to Watch, with Alexandra Petri of the Washington Post. The two discuss everything from their favorite shows to the seismic changes the medium has undergone over the past few years.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

