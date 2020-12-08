Lexicon Valley

Getting Got

The story of how one little verb developed a seemingly endless capacity to absorb new meanings.

Pity the lexicographer who is assigned get. Over the centuries, this humble verb has taken on dozens of distinct, often nuanced, meanings and muscled its way into hundreds of idioms and slang expressions. John looks at how this little word developed such powerful ambitions.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

