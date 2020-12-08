Getting Got
The story of how one little verb developed a seemingly endless capacity to absorb new meanings.
Episode Notes
Pity the lexicographer who is assigned get. Over the centuries, this humble verb has taken on dozens of distinct, often nuanced, meanings and muscled its way into hundreds of idioms and slang expressions. John looks at how this little word developed such powerful ambitions.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.