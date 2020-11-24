Lexicon Valley

On the Origin of English

A controversial theory holds that English, along with other Germanic languages, was profoundly influenced by Phoenician. The evidence is intriguing.

Episode Notes

There are many ways in which Germanic languages—including English—are outliers among members of the wide-ranging Indo-European family. What accounts for all the oddities? A controversial theory looks to Phoenician for the answer. John digs into the evidence.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

