Sergeant, Corporal, Colonel!
Peculiar linguistic tales of America’s soldiers.
Episode Notes
Lots of military titles trace their roots back to Latin but were imported into English by way of French. Which makes for some odd spellings and interesting histories. Take colonel, for example. Yeesh!
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.