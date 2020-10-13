Lexicon Valley

Sergeant, Corporal, Colonel!

Peculiar linguistic tales of America’s soldiers.

Lots of military titles trace their roots back to Latin but were imported into English by way of French. Which makes for some odd spellings and interesting histories. Take colonel, for example. Yeesh!

