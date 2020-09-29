To Reason Why
There’s more than one way to ask why. How come? What for?
Episode Notes
Both How come? and What for? can be used to ask why, but native English speakers often employ them in subtly different ways. There’s a similar distinction in Russian, which has more than one word for why, depending on the context.
