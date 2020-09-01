The Incredible Story of the Traveling Creole
Enslaved people developed a hybrid language that sailed from Africa to the Caribbean and—unbelievably—back again.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In this episode, John argues that the many creole languages—of the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands and beyond—were likely descended from a single parent tongue that originated along the western coast of Africa. A magnificent linguistic creation was born, he says, amid the unspeakable inhumanity of what were known as slave castles. And it sailed around the world.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.