Tweety Bird and Toddlerspeak

Language acquisition is like magic. How do children do it?

Why do toddlers have difficulty pronouncing some sounds more than others? Does growing up in a bilingual home somehow hold a child back in the classroom? Or are there beneficial effects on the brain? John McWhorter wades into the fascinating field of language acquisition.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.

