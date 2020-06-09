Tweety Bird and Toddlerspeak
Language acquisition is like magic. How do children do it?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Why do toddlers have difficulty pronouncing some sounds more than others? Does growing up in a bilingual home somehow hold a child back in the classroom? Or are there beneficial effects on the brain? John McWhorter wades into the fascinating field of language acquisition.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.