Beyond the Five W’s
The curious grammar of questions in languages around the world.
Episode Notes
English has a handful of “W words”—who, what, when, where, why (and how!)—appearing usually at the beginning of a sentence to signify a query. But there’s more than one way to ask a question. We take a look at some unusual examples from languages around the globe.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.