Beyond the Five W’s

The curious grammar of questions in languages around the world.

English has a handful of “W words”—who, what, when, where, why (and how!)—appearing usually at the beginning of a sentence to signify a query. But there’s more than one way to ask a question. We take a look at some unusual examples from languages around the globe.

