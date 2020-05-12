Lexicon Valley

Our Indigenous Languages

A luxuriance of long words, baroque case endings, and irregular everything—the Native American tongues!

Some Native American languages employ a single, albeit very long, word to express an idea that would take English a full-length sentence, while others have complicated noun conjugations not unlike Latin. The indigenous tongues of North America are wonderfully diverse, maddeningly difficult and, unfortunately, mostly dying.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.

