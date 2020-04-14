The Many Meanings of Too

If you’re a regular listener of Lexicon Valley, it is no doubt apparent that John McWhorter’s very soul resides at the crossroads of modern linguistics and old-time musical theater. For his 100th episode as host, John takes an etymological stroll through the lyrics of a 1940 rendition of “Rubber Dolly,” a performance that captivated him as a young boy. Congrats on your hundredth, John!!!

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.