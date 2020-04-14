Lexicon Valley

The Many Meanings of Too

Host John McWhorter finds linguistic inspiration in an 80-year-old musical performance of Rubber Dolly.

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

If you’re a regular listener of Lexicon Valley, it is no doubt apparent that John McWhorter’s very soul resides at the crossroads of modern linguistics and old-time musical theater. For his 100th episode as host, John takes an etymological stroll through the lyrics of a 1940 rendition of “Rubber Dolly,” a performance that captivated him as a young boy. Congrats on your hundredth, John!!!

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.