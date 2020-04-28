Lexicon Valley

I Just Can’t!

Host John McWhorter shares some of his longstanding language peeves—yes, linguists have them too!

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Linguists these days are mostly descriptivist observers who hover somewhere outside the fickle language peeve fray. But they are humans too, we’re told, and therefore can’t help but be irritated now and then by particular offbeat pronunciations or oddball constructions. John shares some his favorite grammatical gripes.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.

About the Show

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

All episodes

Host

Follow