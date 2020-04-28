I Just Can’t!
Host John McWhorter shares some of his longstanding language peeves—yes, linguists have them too!
Episode Notes
Linguists these days are mostly descriptivist observers who hover somewhere outside the fickle language peeve fray. But they are humans too, we’re told, and therefore can’t help but be irritated now and then by particular offbeat pronunciations or oddball constructions. John shares some his favorite grammatical gripes.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.